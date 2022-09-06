KENTLAND — Traders Point Christian scored 28 unanswered points after falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter to cruise to a 35-12 victory over host South Newton Friday, Sept. 2.

It is the first loss of the season for the Rebels, who took a 6-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Evyn Krug to Korbin Cruz.

