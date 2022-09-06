KENTLAND — Traders Point Christian scored 28 unanswered points after falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter to cruise to a 35-12 victory over host South Newton Friday, Sept. 2.
It is the first loss of the season for the Rebels, who took a 6-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Evyn Krug to Korbin Cruz.
That’s when Traders quarterback Cooper Simmons-Little began to heat up, throwing TD passes of 15 yards (to Colton Pollard), 61 yards (to Pollard) and 10 yards (to Phillip Morgan). Sandwiched in between the scores was a 19-yard touchdown run by Justin Kirk.
Simmons-Little would add a 28-yard TD pass to Morgan in the fourth quarter after South Newton (2-1) scored on a Krug 30-yard pass to Chase Stillabower.
Simmons-Little would finish 15 of 25 through the air for 315 yards and tour touchdowns. Pollard caught six passes for 123 yards and two TDs, Morgan had four catches for 91 yards and two scores and Kirk had 92 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Krug finished 14 of 25 passing with 146 yards and two scores. He added 96 rushing yards on 25 carries. Stillabower caught six passes for 85 yards and a TD.
The Rebels will look to bounce back Friday when the travel to Lake Station.