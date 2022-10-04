The South Newton Rebels girl's volleyball team was triumphant during their match-up with Milford on Sept. 29. The final scores of each set were 25-19, 26-24.
Sophomore Taylor Cripe led the team in kills with a total of 9 on the night, while Lexi Cripe finished off with 8.. Stephanie Montemayer ended her night with 3.
Abbey Carroll and Shelby Warren each finished their nights with two aces a piece.
Warren also led the team in digs with a total of 10, while Carroll followed behind with 8 of her own. Lexi Cripe ended her night with 5 alongside Lizzie Glassburn.
The victory improves the Rebels' record to 27-2 and they will look to battle Frontier at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at home.