MOROCCO — South Newton’s volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in a recent MaxPreps poll, remained unbeaten with a 3-0 deposit of rival North Newton Tuesday night in Morocco.
The win gives the Rebels (16-0 overall) a 4-0 record in the MWC. They have also won 41 of 42 games played this season, including 39 in a row.
Their only loss came in a 2-1 victory over 4A Crown Point to start the season.
South Newton cruised past the Spartans by 25-14, 25-14 and 25-11 scores. Senior Lexi Cripe led the charge by converting 20 of 22 attacks with 15 kills. She added five aces on 13 of 15 serving and had five digs.
Sister Taylor had 12 kills on 20 of 21 attack tries, added two solo blocks and nine digs and was 11 of 12 serving with five aces.
Lizzie Glassburn was 59 of 60 setting with 25 assists and added two aces and six digs and Shelby Warren was 11 of 13 serving with four aces.
Stephanie Montemayer and Addison Standish had four kills each and Abbey Carroll had two aces, seven digs and five assists.
With the loss, North Newton falls to 3-10 overall and 0-2 in MWC play.
The Rebels return to action Saturday when they face Lafayette Jeff. North Newton will host DeMotte Christian on Thursday.