MOROCCO — South Newton’s volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in a recent MaxPreps poll, remained unbeaten with a 3-0 deposit of rival North Newton Tuesday night in Morocco.

The win gives the Rebels (16-0 overall) a 4-0 record in the MWC. They have also won 41 of 42 games played this season, including 39 in a row.

