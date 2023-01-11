The South Newton swim team traveled to Pioneer on Tuesday, January 11, and managed to set several new personal records.
The girl’s medley relay team dropped three seconds off of their time. Aubree Florian managed to cut 12 seconds off of her previous record in the 200 free.
Bailey LaFlech and Uriel Holloway each dropped one second off of their 50 free times, while Lovaya Meiser took two seconds off of her 50 free time.
Tristen Barricks managed to raise his 6 diving score to 192.95, which is a 40-point increase for the season.
Jessie Polen dropped four seconds in the 100 free, while Aubree Florian dropped 14 seconds in the 500 free.
The girl’s 200 free relay dropped their time by four seconds.
The girl’s 400 free relay team made up of Tess Thomas, Savannah Gonczy, Lovaya Meiser and Aubree Florian dropped their time by 24 seconds.