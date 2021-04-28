KENTLAND, IND. — The South Newton track team swept the competition on April 27 by topping North Newton and West Central in both the boys and girls contests.
The Lady Rebels racked up 12 first-place finishes, two second-place showing, and took third place seven times. The Lady Spartans won one event, took seven second-place finishes, and finished third four times to place second.
Picking up first and second for the Lady Rebels included:
- 1st - Addysen Standish 200-meter dash - 27.84
- 1st - Lizzie Glassburn 400-meter dash - 1:06.87
- 1st - Jocey Vogt 800-meter run - 3:00.80
- 1st - Delaney Farmer 1600-meter run - 6:49.00
- 1st - Delany Farmer 3200-meter run - 14:59.00
- 1st - Addysen Standish 100-meter hurdles - 17.83
- 1st - Meghan Wright 300-meter hurdles - 58.96
- 1st - Lizzie Glassburn high jump - 5'
- 1st - Lizzie Glassburn long jump - 15'7"
- 1st - Emma Krug shot put - 33'0.25"
- 1st - 4x400 meter relay team
- 1st - 4x800 meter relay team
- 2nd - Addysen Standish 400-meter dash - 1:08.10
- 2nd - Trinity Cragun discus - 74'11"
For North Newton, Gracie Stevens picked up the lone first-place finish winning the 100-meter dash in 13.34. Finishing second for the Lady Spartans included Stevens (200-meter 28.41, and high jump 4'8"), Mackendzie Dresbaugh (800-meter 3:02.48), Kylie Blann (3200-meter run 15:42), Harley Schleman (100-meter hurdles 19.95), Heidi Schleman (330-meter hurdles 1:02.72), and the 4x100 relay team.
On the boy's side, South Newton and North Newton each won seven events and had six second-place finishes but the depth of the Rebels boosted them to the win, while the Spartans took third.
Winning events for South Newton were Kyle Hall (400-meter dash 1:00.76, and 1600-meter run 5:15), Tristen Barricks (800-meter run 2:27.61), Edgardo Andrade-Luna (300-meter hurdles 49.13), Luke Hoskins (high jump 5', and discus 107'1.25"), and the 4x800 relay team.
Second place finisher for the Rebels included Cy Sammons (200-meter dash 24.03), Osbaldo Cruz (long jump 18'1"), Tristen Barricks (1600-meter run 5:28.05), Ben Sanchez (110-meter hurdles 19.87), the 4x100 relay team, and the 4x400 relay team.
Leading the way for North Newton were:
- 1st - Lane Zander 100-meter dash - 11.24
- 1st - Logan Vincent 200-meter dash - 23.93
- 1st - Cale Ehlinger 110-meter hurdles - 19.84
- 1st - Braydon School long jump - 20'1"
- 1st - Matthew Barry shot put - 39'
- 1st - 4x100 relay team
- 1st - 4x400 relay team
- 2nd - Braydon Schoon 100-meter dash - 11.33
- 2nd - Christian Dunn 400-meter dash - 1:03.91
- 2nd - Christian Dunn high jump - 4'8"
- 2nd - Isaac Knight 800-meter run - 2:30.51
- 2nd - Cale Ehlinger 300-meter hurdles - 49.63
- 2nd - Matthew Barry discus - 99'