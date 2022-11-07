A South Newton athlete has signed on to continue her cross-country ventures alongside her brother in college.
Aubree Florian recently committed to run for Bethel University, a private Christian University in Mishawaka, where her brother David is also a member of the cross-country team.
Through email correspondence, Aubree stated that her decision to choose Bethel was largely based on the positive reception of the school from her brother.
"It has been exciting watching him grow as an individual in his faith and running while attending Bethel and I want to have that same growth," she said.
"I am very excited to learn and run alongside my brother and teammates. I am grateful that I have him to guide me in my transition through my future becoming a Bethel Pilot. He has always been one of my biggest supporters."
David, a 2019 South Newton High School graduate, also gave his thoughts on his sister's choice to attend the school.
"To finally be full teammates with my sister is really exciting," he said. "We have never actually been on a team together but we have always been able to support each other. That became harder once I left for college but we have found ways to support each other. Now being on the same team I will be able to teach her everything that I have learned about running in college."
One goal that Aubree has for her first season running at Bethel is to find her own groove and stability in the new environment. " I want to find my place of comfort on my new team, in my classes, and as an individual gaining an amazing relationship with the Lord and those around me," she said.
Aubree also went on to thank her coach, David Mueller (or as she calls him, "Pastor Coach"), for all she has learned running for South Newton.
She said "I am so thankful for the coach I had throughout my whole time as a South Newton cross-country runner! Pastor Coach is the type of coach that sees the potential in a person and pushes them to be their best self. With that being said, I don't just mean runners, he strives to bring light to everyone so that individuals can feel wonderful about any situation. I want to wish him the best of luck in his career outside of cross-country, you most certainly will be missed."
The two siblings are the children of Matt and Jennifer Carlson of Morocco.
Aubree will begin her first season at Bethel in the fall and is looking to major in exercise science.