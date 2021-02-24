In the Class A Sectional 52 at Tri-County, the host Cavaliers (3-12) and their Midwest Conference rivals North White (12-8) each drew first-round byes and do not play until March 5.
In the opening games on March 2, Caston (6-15) will face South Newton (4-13) while Pioneer (7-11) will take on Frontier (6-9).
On March 5, Tri-County will take on the Caston-South Newton winner while North White will play the Pioneer-Frontier victory.
The championship tilt featuring the semifinal winners will do battle on March 6.
Tip-off times for games at Tri-County were not available. Team records are correct as of early Monday morning.
Below are the pairings of all the local teams and their sectionals.
Class A Sectional 52
at Tri-County
Game 1: Caston (6-15) vs. South Newton (4-13), March 2
Game 2: Pioneer (7-11) vs. Frontier (6-9), March 2
Game 3: Tri-County (3-12) vs. Winner of Game 1 (March 5
Game 4: North White (12-8) vs. Winner of Game 2 (March 5)
Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (March 6)
Class 2A Sectional 37
At Delphi
Tuesday, March 2
Lewis Cass (11-9) vs. Winamac (6-14)
Delphi (3-12) vs. North Newton (12-6)
Friday, March 5
Lewis Cass/Winamac winner vs. Rensselaer Central (10-9)
Delphi/North Newton winner vs. Rochester (15-1)
Saturday, March 6
Championship Game