KENTLAND — South Newton claimed its own invitational title Saturday, Sept. 25, beating three other schools for the trophy.
The Lady Rebels (24-4) beat Faith Christian, Rensselaer Central and Delphi without losing a set.
In a 25-27, 25-17 win over Faith (18-6), the Rebels got eight kills from Taylor Cripe. The freshman was also 10 of 10 serving with two aces and added two blocks and nine digs.
Lexi Cripe had five kills and 11 digs and Stephanie Montemayer had seven kills. Alexxys Standish was 11 of 12 serving with an ace, Abbey Carroll had eight digs and Lizzie Glassburn was 38 of 39 setting with 21 assists to go with eight digs.
South Newton bounced RCHS (6-10) for the second time this season, winning 25-14 and 25-12. Lexi Cripe had seven kills and nine digs and Taylor Cripe added seven kills to go with four aces on 9 of 10 serving. Lexi Conradi was 14 of 15 serving with three aces, Carroll had nine digs, Montemayer had two blocks and Glassburn was 10 of 10 serving with two aces and 36 of 36 setting with 24 assists.
In the title game, the Rebels had little trouble against Delphi (6-19) in a 25-8 and 25-10 victory. Taylor Cripe had nine kills, four aces and six digs and Lexi Cripe added four kills on 11 of 11 attacks with three aces and eight digs. Glassburn was 23 of 23 setting with 12 assists and added five digs.
• On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Rebels needed five games to knock off Illiana Christian (20-5) in a classic duel. South Newton let an early lead slip away, but would eventually get its footing in the fifth game of a 25-13, 25-22, 13-25, 23-25 and 15-12 victory.
Taylor Cripe had a match-high 29 kills on 38 of 40 attacks. She added three blocks and Lexi Cripe had 13 kills on 34 of 38 attacks with four blocks and 12 digs. She added six aces on 19 of 22 serving. Carroll had 16 digs, Conradi added a service ace on 10 of 11 serving and Glassburn had 13 digs, two blocks, four aces on 16 of 18 serves and 51 assists on 116 of 118 sets.
• On Monday, the Rebels cruised to a 25-4, 25-13 win over Iroquois West in Illinois. Lexi Cripe was 16 of 16 serving with eight aces, Taylor Cripe had seven kills on 12 of 13 attacks, Conradi and Shelby Warren had five kills each and Carroll had six digs. Glassburn was 11 of 13 serving with six aces and 32 of 32 setting with 19 assists. Taylor Cripe was 12 of 13 attacking with seven kills.