WOLCOTT — Playing in their first game in nearly a month, the South Newton Lady Rebels had a good opening four minutes but couldn’t keep up with a solid North White team, falling 53-17 in the semifinals of the 1A Sectional hosted by Tri-County High School.
“We as a staff were very proud of our players Friday night,” said South Newton coach Josef Keller. “There were some players who had only one or two practices in two weeks. We had not played any games since January 12. I thought we played with a lot of energy all night. Even though you could tell we were rusty, I thought we did a good job of competing. So we were proud of that, and it was fun just to be able to go out there and have a chance to compete. We needed that as a group to help us mentally get over some of the terribleness of dealing with multiple stretches of no or limited practice and cancellations of games. Our kids were lucky that we could play in the Sectional tournament, and not every team was that lucky. I admire their toughness, dealing with the adversity of the season, and coming back with very limited time practicing. They are a great group of young adults who represent South Newton well.”
South Newton battled North White early as the game was tied 6-6 after the first four minutes of play, but then the Lady Vikings took off.
North White went on to outscore South Newton 24-1 over the remainder of the first half and led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and 30-7 at the break.
North White put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady rebels 15-4 for a commanding 45-11 advantage.
South Newton junior Alexxys Standish scored 11 points to lead her team
With the loss, South Newton wrapped up the season at 0-13.