MONTICELLO — Things were looking good early on for the Rebels in their first game on the diamond since 2019.
Then the second inning happened.
Twin Lakes erupted for seven runs in the second inning, breaking a 1-1 tie and propelling the Indians to an 11-1 victory April 2 in Monticello.
Because of the COVID-19 health emergency, all games during the 2020 season were canceled.
The Rebels (0-1) started off with promise. Korbin Cruz and Kayden Cruz each drew five-pitch walks to start the inning, setting the table for Kellen Krug, who blasted a line-drive single to right to score Kayden Cruz and a quick 1-0 lead.
One play earlier, Korbin Cruz had been thrown out at second on a steal attempt.
But that’s all South Newton was able to muster the rest of the way as Indians starting pitcher Dailen Reece shut the door, tossing four shutout innings. He struck out 12 Rebels, walked five and allowed just one hit – the first-inning single to Krug.
Korbin Cruz took the loss for South Newton. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on just three hits while his defense committed three errors. He struck out one and walked five before giving way to Daniel Tordai, who finished the five-inning affair by allowing four runs on six hits
Reece help his own cause at the plate for Twin Lakes (1-2), going 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Payton Hirt was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Sam Smolek was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Things didn’t go much better for South Newton on April 3 as the Rebels dropped a doubleheader at Fountain County, 17-2 and 14-11.
In the opener, Fountain County scored eight times in the opening inning before adding five more in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth in the five-inning mercy rule game.
Kellen Krug, Tordai, Ian Wernert, Justin Wood (double) and Evyn Krug each collected base hits for the Rebels.
Kayden Cruz took the loss, allowing 14 runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked five in three innings of work. Peyton Gray finished the final inning, allowing three runs on four hits.
In the nightcap, the Rebels used a six-run surge in the third inning to take a 9-7 lead, but Fountain Central scored one run in the fourth, four runs in the fifth and two runs in the seventh, while South Newton managed single runs in the sixth and seventh to fall short.
Kayden Cruz each went 2 for 5 with two runs scored, with Cruz collecting two RBIs. Korbin Cruz was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Noah Applegate was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Korbin and Kayden Cruz each swatted doubles, while Wood slapped a three-bagger for the Rebels.
Kellen Krug took the loss on the mound, giving up 12 runs on 11 hits. He struck out four and walked five. Applegate finished the final 2 1/3 innings, yielding two runs on four hits. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.