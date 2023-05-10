The North Newton Spartan’s softball team recently defeated Tri-County to give them their eighth consecutive victory.
The team first took on Calumet Christian on May 5, taking down the Patriots with a score of 10-1. Sydney Rainford took home the win on the mound against the Patriots, striking out 19 total batters while only allowing three hits.
The Spartans then looked to face off with Washington Township, where they picked up a shut out victory over the Senators with a score of 12-0. Rainford saw the mound once again, and managed to strikeout 13 batters while allowing for three hits. Sophomore Dakota Dyer finished her night going 2-3 with three RBI’s. Rainford finished going 2-4 at the plate, picking up two RBI’s of her own, while Summer Wynn also finished going 2-4, picking up one double.
The team then hosted Tri-County on May 9, and managed to walk away with a 4-3 victory over the Cavaliers. Innings four and five of the match up with Tri-County saw the Spartans down 3-0, until a successful seventh inning tied up the ball game. The Spartans then managed to score in the ninth, giving them the 4-3 victory.
Rainford grabbed yet another victory on the mound, striking out 19 batters once again, and allowed five hits. She also went 2-5 at the plate, with three RBI’s and a home run.
From there, the Spartans will move to take on Lafayette Jefferson on May 11, before hosting Faith Christian in a conference match up the following day on May 12.