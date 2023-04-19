The South Newton Rebels softball team took on Faith Christian at home on April 18 where they underwent a 14-0 loss against the Eagles.
Picking up the loss on the mound for the Rebels was Freshman Kayleigh Burton. Burton wrapped up her night striking out three batters in her five innings.
On the mound for Faith Christian was Hannah Merkel. Merkel ended her night on the mound with a total of nine strikeouts.
Offensively for South Newton, Junior Corine Latta picked up the only two hits for the Rebels, one of which was a double.
For Faith Christian, Merkel and Izzy Scott led at the plate each going 4-4, Merkel picked up five RBI’s with two doubles and a triple, while Scott finished her night at bat with two RBI’s and two doubles.
The South Newton Rebels softball team recently suffered losses to the likes of Kouts (14-0) and Attica (26-1). They will look to take on North White at home at 5:30 on April 21 before taking on Rensselaer Central at 4:30 on April 24 also at home.