The South Newton Rebels softball team suffered a 30-2 loss against the Benton Central Bison at home on Monday, April 11.

Taking home the loss on the mound for the Rebels was Freshman Kayleigh Burton. Burton finished her night by striking out three batters before fellow Freshman Avalin Bohlinger stepped in to finish the game. Bohlinger managed two strikeouts of her own before the game’s end.

