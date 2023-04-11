The South Newton Rebels softball team suffered a 30-2 loss against the Benton Central Bison at home on Monday, April 11.
Taking home the loss on the mound for the Rebels was Freshman Kayleigh Burton. Burton finished her night by striking out three batters before fellow Freshman Avalin Bohlinger stepped in to finish the game. Bohlinger managed two strikeouts of her own before the game’s end.
On the mound for Benton Central was Braelynn Hattendorf who ended her night on the mound with six strikeouts.
Offensively for South Newton, Amelia Elson was 2-3 at the plate, scoring one run. Corine Latta, Kassidy Szkopiec, Victoria Henriquez-Gonzalez and Bohlinger were all 2-1 at bat, with Szkopiec and Latta each earning an RBI apiece.
For Benton Central, Hunter Biddle, and Izzy Adams each picked up four hits with Biddle earning seven total RBI’s while Adams knocked in two. Halie Williams finished her night going 5-3, picking up five RBI’s of her own.
The South Newton Rebels softball team has had a rough start to the season so far this year, suffering losses to the likes of Milford (19-0), Seeger (19-0), Clifton Central (26-2), and Hanover Central (23-2).
The Rebels will look to take on Kouts on the road for a double-header on Saturday, April 15. The first game will begin at 10 a.m. with the second one to follow at noon.