The South Newton Rebels softball team took on Iroquois West on the road on Tuesday, May 9.

South Newton took an early lead in the game, scoring two runs in the first inning of play and added two more runs in the top of the second. However, the Raiders managed to put the bat on the ball in the bottom of the second inning, scoring 11 total runs. From there, they scored another eight, with six in the third inning and two in the fourth and final inning of play. South Newton was unable to keep up with the Raiders throughout the second half of the game, resulting in a 19-4 loss.