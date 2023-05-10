The South Newton Rebels softball team took on Iroquois West on the road on Tuesday, May 9.
South Newton took an early lead in the game, scoring two runs in the first inning of play and added two more runs in the top of the second. However, the Raiders managed to put the bat on the ball in the bottom of the second inning, scoring 11 total runs. From there, they scored another eight, with six in the third inning and two in the fourth and final inning of play. South Newton was unable to keep up with the Raiders throughout the second half of the game, resulting in a 19-4 loss.
On the mound for South Newton was Freshman Kayleigh Burton. Burton had two strikeouts and allowed nine hits in her three innings pitched before Avalin Bohlinger stepped in to finish out the game. Bohlinger threw one strikeout and allowed three hits.
Abby Kraft took home the win for Iroquois West, picking up six K’s in her four innings on the mound and allowing two hits.
At the plate for South Newton, Livia Kollman managed two hits and one RBI against the Raiders. Junior Corine Latta and Freshman Kassidy Szkopiec each had one hit apiece and picked up one RBI.
Kraft led the Raiders at bat, going 3-4 with two doubles and 3 RBI’s, while Jessye Rodriguez also had three hits in her four plate appearances, earning one double and three RBI’s.
The South Newton Rebels softball team has yet to pick up a win so far this season and now has a record of 0-17. They will host Frontier at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, before heading on the road to take on Fountain Central on May 15.