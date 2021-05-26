MOROCCO, Ind. — After a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in eight innings the night before (against West Central), North Newton clinched second place in the Midwest Conference with an 8-0 win over county rival South Newton May 21.
The Lady Spartan offense had 13 hits including solo home runs from junior Phoebe Busboom and sophomore Madeline Mattull.
Freshman Summer Wynn scattered nine hits to go along with two walks and seven strikeouts to get the win.
With the win, North Newton improved to 4-1 in the conference while South Newton fell to 3-2.
North Newton wasted little time grabbing the lead, as junior Grace Hollopeter started the bottom of the first inning with a triple and was brought home with an RBI sac fly from Wynn. Busboom went deep with her first career home run just a batter later as the Lady Spartans went up 2-0.
Hollopeter made it 3-0 in the second inning with a hard ripped RBI single.
The 3-0 lead would hold up until the fourth inning when North Newton exploded for three runs on two hits, two walks, and two errors.
Lyndsey Olive drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Hollopeter came up clutch once again with another hard-hit RBI single. The junior standout then stole second base and third base before a South Newton throwing error allowed her to race home to give her team a 6-0 advantage.
An RBI groundout from Busboom and the home run by Mattull finished off the scoring in the sixth inning.
South Newton was able to load the base in the top of the seventh but came away empty.
In other action, North Newton wrapped up its season with a 9-5 loss to state-ranked Boone Grove in the opening round of the 2A Sectionals on May 25. Hollopeter and Busboom each hit dingers and Cayci Ehlinger was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.