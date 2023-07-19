The ICE Iroquois County 14u softball team is the runner-up in the nation.
The team competed in the Great Lakes Nationals in Evansville, Indiana. The team played there from July 11-15. The team is made up of members from all over Iroquois County, Illinois, and some from Newton County, Indiana.
Coach Lane Walters said the team started the tournament with pool play and were 3-1. “We lost the very first game that we played and after that we really kind of settled in and started the play really well.
“After that we had bracket play. We lost one game 1-0. That was a really great game. The girls played great defense. After that we came back and got revenge on that team and beat them later on, so that was nice,” she said.
The girls played 10 games over the course of the tournament. They started playing games on Tuesday and played in the championship game on Saturday.
Some of the team members were also involved in other activities during the week so they would come and go as they needed to to fulfill fair commitments, vacation days and family obligations.
“We were playing a little shorthanded but then we got everybody back towards the end,” she said.
There were some individual awards that were presented at the tournament that team members won, and others on the team were nominated for some of those same awards.
The offensive player of the tournament was Bailey Henneike. Lily Anderson and Lillie Harris were also nominated. The defensive player of the tournament was Noelle Schroeder. Kamryn Muehling and Layla Lou Walters were also nominated.
“That was pretty neat that we not only got second place, but offensive and defensive player of the tournament. That’s pretty huge,” she said.
There were teams in the 14u tournament from all over the Midwest, including Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan. It was a tournament weekend for the ICE league, which has 8u to 18 u teams, and more than 175 teams in total were there.
“It was an experience of a lifetime,” she said. “My goal going down there was to win one game. Then we set our goal to be seeded first or second in our pool, then we set our goal to make it to Friday. I always knew we had the potential to win it all or be close to winning it all. I’m not sure they figured that out except towards the end.”
Some of the teams play 60 games a season while the Iroquois County team plays 30 games, she said. “We just surpassed any expectations and I was just over the moon excited for the success we had.”
She said tryouts for next year with ICE start Sunday. “We’ll just start over and see how we can do next year.”
Team members this year include: Noelle Schroeder, Layla Koch, Layla Lou Walters, Kamryn Muehling, Piper Michl, Mia Peruse, Bailey Henneike, Chloe Ponton, Lillie Harris, Lily Anderson, Cora Groover, Lizzie Corbett, and coaches are Josh Harris, Alex Muehling, Lane Walters and Paul Schroeder.