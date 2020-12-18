KENTLAND — With just six wrestlers available, South Newton dropped a pair of Midwest Conference matches on Dec. 17 to Tri-County and North White.
Tri-County's depth proved to be the difference on the night as the Cavaliers went 2-0 defeating North White 39-30 to open up the action.
With the match outcome still in the balance, Dayn Wright (182-pound class) pinned North White's Kevin Dalenburg in the first round to seal the win for Tri-County.
Also picking up wins for the Cavaliers were Kamron Gorney (113-pound class), Kody Gorney (120-pound class) via second-round pin over Briar Tribbett, and Bryce Bahler (152-pound class) via a 4-2 decision over Eli Quasebarth.
Tri-County also picked up wins via forfeit in four weight classes.
For North White, Selvin Portillo (220-pound class) pinned Payton Stark in the second round, Andrew Ball (160-pound class) pinned Drake Jeffries in the second round, and Kade DeBoard (170-pound class) defeated Zane McAdams via first-round pinfall. North White also earned wins via forfeit in two weight classes (heavyweight, and 106-pounds).
North White rebounded from the loss to Tri-County to knock off South Newton 42-24.
Picking up wins for the Vikings included, Portillo via first-round pin over Thomas Bray (220-pound class), Quasebarth via first-round pin over Ty Hoaks (152-pound class), Liam Siburcrist via forfeit (106-pound class), Darrien Pugh via forfeit (113-pound class), Tribbett via forfeit (120-pound class), Ball via forfeit (160-pound class), and DeBoard via forfeit (170-pound class).
South Newton earned four wins, Dominic Sanders pinned Zavin Battle (heavyweight class) in the first round, Daniel Tordai (182-pound class) pinned Dalenburg in the first round, Edgardo Andrade-Luna won via forfeit (195-pound class), and Michelle Valle-Torez won via forfeit (126-pound class).
In the final match, Tri-County sealed a 42-30 win late over South Newton as Stark got a first-round pin over Andrade-Luna. In other action, South Newton's Hoaks got a first-round pin over Stearns, and South Newton's Tordai pinned Wright in the first round.
Tri-County picked up wins via forfeit at 113, 120, 126, 152, 160, and 170, while South Newton earned wins via forfeit at heavyweight and 130.