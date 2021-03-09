DELPHI — It was a tale of two halves for North Newton against Rochester in the semifinals of the Delphi 2A Section on March 5.
The Spartans got out to a quick start to set the tone against the sectional favorites and held the lead throughout the first half. But the second half was a completely different story, as North Newton was outscored 34-12 to ultimately fall 52-35.
“I think we showed in the first half how bad we wanted to win and wanted to compete,” said North Newton coach Sam Zachery. “We were able to attack on offense and then we held our own on defense. Rochester is a very good team and there is a reason they have just one loss on the season. They came out in a half-court trap in the second half and we couldn’t handle the pressure. We weren’t flashing to the areas we needed to be. We talked about it at halftime, but they are a long and athletic team and we needed to do a better job of handling the pressure and a better job of making decisions of where to go with the ball.”
North Newton came out and landed the first major punch of the contest, scoring the first nine points of the game. Rochester regrouped and went on to outscore the Spartans 12-4 through the rest of the opening quarter, but North Newton held a 13-12 advantage. Senior Austin Goddard lit up the Rochester defense for 10 points in the opening quarter. The Spartans made 5 of 9 shots in the opening period, while Rochester was nearly as efficient making 6 of 12.
Goddard picked up his second foul early in the second quarter and had to sit for the majority of the remainder of the half. However, North Newton was still able to run its offense and get good looks at the basket. The Spartans made 4 of 8 shots in the second quarter with a key 3-pointer from freshman Evan Gagnon and a traditional 3-point play by senior Cade Ehlinger.
Rochester struggled shooting the ball in the second quarter making just 3 of 14 shots as the team trailed 23-18 at the half.
The Zebras came out in a half-court trap in the second half and it caused North Newton fits. The Spartans turned the ball over nine times in the third quarter, as Rochester went on an 8-0 run to open the second half to grab its first lead of the game.
Rochester went on to outscore the Spartans 18-6 in the quarter for a 36-29 lead.
Rochester senior Kyle Reinartz scored eight points in the quarter to pace the Zebra attack, while senior Quin Stesiak added six.
North Newton sophomore Micahel Levy was the lone bright spot for the Spartans in the quarter, scoring a pair of baskets inside.
Rochester’s 6’6 senior Blake Hughes scored six points in the final quarter as the Zebras pushed the game out of reach, outscoring North Newton 16-6 for the 17-point win.
The Spartans had 13 turnovers in the second half compared to just 12 points scored.
Stesiak finished with 17 points to lead Rochester, while Hughes had 12, and Reinartz had 10.
Goddard finished with 10 points, all coming in the first quarter, to pace North Newton, while Dylan Taylor had 6, and Griffin Swank had five.
“We struggled boxing out tonight and we knew they would be physical,” said Zachery. “They are a big team and we couldn’t match that tonight.”
With the loss, North Newton wrapped up its best season in 15 years with a 13-10 record.
“It has been 15 years since we have won more than 5 games, so we made a huge jump this year,” added Zachery. “That says a lot about these kids and their work ethic. Playing for me is not easy, I expect a lot out of them and I push them hard in practice. I didn’t expect this kind of season for three to four years and to be at 13 wins in year two, says a lot about them and how they adapted.”
It was the final prep basketball game for starting seniors Goddard, Taylor, Ehlinger, Swank, and Robbie Domonkos.
“We are losing a lot, and these guys turned this program around,” said Zachery. “We will need our younger players to really step up next year because they have big shoes to try and fill.”
Rochester went on to win the sectional with a 53-50 victory over Lewis Cass.