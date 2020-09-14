FOWLER — Benton Central High School hosted its 2020 Invite on Saturday, Sept. 12. A total of six additional schools came to participate, including Frontier, North White, South Newton, West Central, Delphi, and North Newton. There were a total of 44 girl runners and 48 boys who ran the course.
The Benton Central Lady Bison’s captured the Invite title with a total of 21 points. In the boy’s race, there was a tie for the championship with 50 points. When this happens it goes to what is called the sixth man, basically the next man in breaks the tie. For Frontier, their sixth runner came in 33rd overall defeating North White’s sixth runner in 39th.
In the girl’s race, neither the North Newton Lady Spartans and the South Newton Lady Rebels were able to post a team score. However, this has never stopped the ladies from always performing their best. The Lady Rebels were led to the finish line by Aubree Florian in 12th place overall with a time of 24 minutes and 38 seconds. Florian was followed by Delaney Farmer 22nd in 26:24 and Trinity Cragun 36th in 30:28.
The Lady Spartans were led to the finishing line by Senior Kylie Blann placing 21st with a time of 25 minutes and 45 seconds. Blann was followed throughout the course by teammates: Brandi McQueen 23rd at 26:34 and Samantha Bradley 29th at 27:48.
Coach Karen Madrigal stated, “All the runners improved their times on the season on Saturday.”
In the boy’s race, both North Newton and South Newton were able to see their Midwest Competition and see where they were standing mid-season. North White finished 2nd overall with South Newton on their heels with 72 points, Benton Central 4th with 92 points, West Central 5th 100 points, Delphi 6th 116 points, and North Newton with a total of 168 points in 7th. The South Newton Rebels led the charge to the finishing line with senior Kyle Hall getting edged out of first place by 4 seconds. Hall finished the course in 18 minutes and 11 seconds claiming 2nd place. Hot on his trail throughout the course was fellow teammate Chayse Stillabower placing 7th at 19:11. The Rebels continued to finish through the chute with Blake Whaley 12th at 19:45, Tristen Barricks 19th at 20:03, Zeke Gonzales 32nd at 22:14, and Justin Woods 38th at 24:48.
The North Newton Spartans followed Ryan Williams who was the first to cross the line for the team. Williams had a strong showing throughout the race finishing in 20 minutes flat with a final placing of 17th overall. Williams was followed by his teammates in the following order: 31st Isaac Knight 21:33, 45th Mason Wilson at 29:32, 46th Joshua Spoor at 30:00, 47th Nuno Jones in 30:06, and Dakota Nippers completed the team finishing in 30:12 48th overall.