Once again Roselawn Little League has the honor to be hosting two Little League State tournaments.
According to information from the league, during the winter Indiana Little League District Administrators met to discuss state tournaments. Roselawn Little League was unanimously voted to host two state tournaments as RLL was very successful in 2021.
Starting Thursday 12 teams will play 32 games until Sunday where a champion will be crowned on two divisions. 8-9-10 softball tournament has teams from Floyd’s Knobs, South Bend, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and other areas. The Senior Softball has teams from the same area including RLL Senior girls who were State Runner-Ups last year.
Returning are the majority of the same team with some added players. RLL Senior ladies hope to capture the state tournament this year. Heading to New Castle Indiana is RLL Major Softball team (10-11-12). RLL Major Softball team is Back to Back Callaway Tournament Champions and District 1 tournament Champions.
The 12 Major Softball girls will Play Starting this Friday in New Castle for their shot at the Indiana State Championship and an opportunity to represent Indiana in Regionals which is the last stop until the Softball Word Series in South Carolina. “A very tough task but a dream must start somewhere,” said league president Eric Jones. “RLL is proud to have won three championships this year and have two teams headed to the Indiana State Tournaments. (We are) Also very proud to host 12 teams from the entire state once again. Newton County and surrounding counties will see an small economic boost. Local stores like True Value already have changed their signs welcoming all the state teams to our community. Tournament runs this Thursday until Sunday with 32 games. We hope the community takes in a few games, enjoy some of Indiana’s finest concession food and support these athletes.”