KENTLAND — South Newton was held to under double digits in scoring in each quarter as Covenant Christian led from start to finish for a 43-24 win on Jan. 22.
“We put four quarters together, and that is something we didn’t do early in the season,” said Covenant Christian coach Scott Walstra. “We graduated a lot of upperclassmen, and we have been struggling to find our identity this year. We had several guys step up and played like they wanted to win. We are clicking now, and we hope to keep things rolling.”
For South Newton, the Rebels played just five guys throughout the game, and they all wore masks while playing. South Newton, due to COVID-19 close contact and restrictions only had six players practice for over a week and that showed against Covenant Christian.
South Newton was just 2 of 8 from the floor in the first quarter, and Cy Sammons had all four of the team’s points in the first quarter. Isaac Alblas nailed a 3-pointer to open up the game for the Knights, and they would never trail.
Neither team lit it up to start the game, as the Knights were just 3 of 11 from the field, but held a 7-4 advantage heading into the second period.
Covenant Christian sophomore Jacob Miller had seven points to lead the way in the second quarter as the Knights built up a six-point lead.
A 3-pointer from South Newton junior Dawson Cadle cut the deficit in half, but Alblas ended the first half’s scoring by pulling down a rebound and going coast-to-coast for a layup and a five-point lead, 18-13.
The second half didn’t start off any better for the Rebels, as they turned the ball over five times out of their nine possessions of the third quarter.
Miller added four more points for the Knights, while Peyton Fase also scored a pair of buckets in the frame.
Cadle connected on another 3-pointer for South Newton as the Rebels kept hanging around, down just eight, 26-18, heading into the final quarter.
Covenant Christian put the game out of reach, by opening the final quarter with a 10-2 scoring run. Alblas had seven points in the final quarter as the Knights outscored the Rebels 17-6 for the 19-point win.
South Newton was just 3 of 13 from the floor over the final eight minutes as they couldn’t mount a rally.
Miller finished with 15 points to lead the Knights, while Alblas had 12.
Sammons had eight to lead the Rebels, while Cadle had six.
With the win, Covenant Christian improved to 4-8 on the season, while South Newton fell to 3-4.
Winamac 49, South Newton 23
WINAMAC — Winamac outscored South Newton in every quarter and cruised to a 49-23 win on Jan. 23.
The Rebels trailed 12-2 at the end of the first quarter, and 19-5 at the break. No individual stats were available by press time. With the loss, South Newton is now 3-5 on the season.