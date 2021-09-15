KENTLAND — South Newton followed up its win over rival North Newton win four straight victories recently, including a 3-0 victory over Seeger on Tuesday night, Sept. 14.
The Rebels, who improve to 16-1 on the season, cruised by the Patriots (8-5) by 25-14, 25-19 and 25-12 scores. Freshman Taylor Cripe was 24 of 29 attacking with 12 kills and added two blocks. She was also 13 of 13 serving with two aces.
Junior Lexi Cripe finished 15 of 17 attacking with eight kills, 11 of 12 serving with two aces and had 11 digs. Senior Lexi Conradi was 13 of 13 serving with four aces, Shelby Warren, a sophomore, had three aces and junior Stephanie Montemayer had seven kills at the net.
Senior Alexxys Standish had eight digs and four assists, junior Abbey Carroll had a team-high 16 digs and junior Lizzie Glassburn was 72 of 73 setting with 31 assists. She also had six digs.
Riley Shrader had 11 kills on 25 of 27 attacks for Seeger.
The Rebels were pushed in their three games against Watseka, falling behind 27-25 in the first game only to bounce back with 25-21 and 25-22 victories in the next two games.
The match was played in Illinois, which is best of three.
Taylor Cripe was 24 of 29 attacking with 14 kills and Lexi Cripe added 13 kills on 19 of 22 attacks. Lexi also had 14 digs and two blocks and Montemayer had two blocks. Conradi added six kills, Standish had seven digs and seven assists and Carroll had 15 digs to go with four aces.
Warren had seven digs and Glassburn had six digs, two blocks and finished with 34 assists on 76 of 76 sets.
Prior to their visit to Illinois, the Rebels withstood Lafayette Jeff’s challenge for a 25-20, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-20 victory. The Bronchos fall to 2-12 on the season.
Taylor Cripe had 18 kills on 25 of 30 attacks with two aces on 13 of 14 attempts, two blocks and five digs. Lexi Cripe had nine kills, going 24 of 28 at the net, with 11 digs and Montemayer had four blocks. Carroll had 11 digs, Conradi was 16 of 22 serving with six aces and added two blocks and Standish had six digs and five assists.
Glassburn had 24 assists on 61 of 61 sets and added four aces on 17 of 19 serves, three blocks and eight digs.
The Rebels cruised to victory over winless Attica (0-8) after beating North Newton the night before. They won by 25-10, 25-6 and 25-8 scores.
Taylor Cripe had seven kills and was 18 of 19 serving with nine aces. Conradi added six kills and Lexi Cripe had seven kills on 13 of 14 attacks. Warren had four aces, Carroll had five digs and five aces and Standish was 41 of 42 setting with 21 assists. She also had five aces and five digs.