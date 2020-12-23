KENTLAND — South Newton juniors Kayden Cruz and Cy Sammons combined to score 44 points to lead the Rebels to a thrilling 55-51 win over North Miami on Dec. 21.
Cruz paced South Newton in the first half scoring 16 of his 20 points over the first two quarters. While Sammons scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half including 12 points in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.
“Kayden had a huge first half,” said South Newton head coach James Sammons. “He kept us in the game. When they focused a little more on him defensively in the second half Cy responded and picked up the slack and then some. These kids seem to know when they need each other and have thus far been able to answer the bell.”
Cruz scored five of South Newton’s seven points in the first quarter and after connecting on a 3-pointer, had his team up 7-6.
North Miami finished off the first quarter with a 6-0 scoring run to grab a 12-7 lead heading into the second.
Cruz had the hot hand in the second period, knocking down three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points. Garrett Sammons drained a 3-pointer from the corner just before the halftime buzzer sounded and the Rebels were up 24-20 at the break.
A pair of baskets from Cy Sammons early in the third quarter pushed the South Newton lead up to eight, 28-20, but North Miami answered right back with an 8-0 run to tie the game 28-28.
With the game tied at 30, baskets from Garrett Sammons, Cruz and three points from Cy Sammons accounted for a 7-3 run to end the quarter with the Rebels up 37-33.
South Newton appeared to be ready to pull away, up by seven with under four minutes to play.
However, North Miami rallied to score the next 11 points and grabbed a four-point lead with less than two minutes to play.
Cy Sammons scored the next six points of the game including a layup with 6.3 seconds remaining to give his team a 53-51 advantage.
Cy Sammons then stole the inbounds pass and dished the ball to Dawson Cadle for the score and the 55-51 final score.
“I was very pleased with our resolve in response to North Miami's run in the fourth quarter,” added coach Sammons. “We haven't had teams in the recent past with the ability to do that. It seems like every game, win or lose, we are learning more about ourselves. Again, I am just grateful for the opportunity for these boys to play.”
With the win, the Rebels improved to 2-2 on the season, while North Miami fell to 2-3.
North Miami 6’5 sophomore Keagan Donaldson led the Warrior attack with 18 points in the loss.