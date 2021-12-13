Spartans can’t catch Lake Station
LAKE STATION — Host Lake Station remained unbeaten in four games with a 65-46 win over North Newton Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Eagles led 32-22 by halftime and pushed their lead to as much as 56-33 after three quarters.
Evan Gagnon had 13 points for the Spartans. He was 6 of 6 from the foul line and added six rebounds. Teammate Michael Levy led with 16 points and eight boards and Kaydn Rowland had four rebounds and four assists.
Willie Miller had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Eagles and Adam Eastland added 16 points.
Rebels pick apart visiting Watseka
KENTLAND — South Newton rebounded from a slow start to pick up its third straight victory Dec. 11, beating Watseka, Illinois, by a 51-38 final.
The Rebels (3-2) trailed 11-8 in the first period, but outscored Watseka, 43-27, the rest of the way.
Cy Sammons, a senior forward, had 16 points for the winners. He added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kayden Cruz had 14 points and Will Smart added 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Korbin Cruz had three assists.
The Rebels hit 21 of 37 shots for 57%.
Friday, December 10
Rebels pick up win No. 1 in MWC
KENTLAND — South Newton opened the Midwest Conference portion of its schedule with a 58-37 rout of visiting West Central Friday, Dec. 10.
The Rebels hit 24 of 44 shots from the floor for 55%. They got a game-high 20 points from senior Cy Sammons, who added eight rebounds, eight steals and three assists.
Senior Kayden Cruz had 16 points, five boards and three assists and senior Garrett Sammons had seven points, four steals and two assists.
For West Central, which falls to 0-4 and 0-1 in MWC play, Bryce Nannenga, a freshman, had 12 points. Senior Blayden Huber had seven points and five rebounds and freshman Christian Hughes had nine boards.
The Trojans were held to just 27% shooting overall (10 of 37).
In the JV contest, Chayse Stillabower had 16 points as South Newton improved to 3-1 on the season.