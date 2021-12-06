KENTLAND — South Newton worked overtime to pick up its first win in three games Saturday, Dec. 4 against visiting Delphi.
The Rebels (1-2) outscored the Oracles, 17-10, in the extra session to pick up a 56-49 victory.
Senior Cy Sammons had a game-high 19 points to lead the Rebels, who hit 19 of 38 shots (50%) and finished 16 of 23 from the foul line. Simmons was 7 of 10 on his free throw attempts and added six rebounds and two steals.
Senior guard Kayden Cruz was 9 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points. He added four assists and three steals.
Will Smart had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks for Rebels coach Jim Sammons’ squad.
Chas Almager led Delphi (0-3) with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Oracles took 23 3-pointers, hitting five. The Rebels were 2 of 6 from deep.
Friday, December 3
Seeger outlasts Rebels, 48-45
KENTLAND — A slow start forced South Newton to chase Seeger in a 48-45 loss on Friday, Dec. 3.
The Rebels fell behind 15-8 in the first period to the Patriots, who improve to 2-1.
Cy Sammons, a senior, had 23 points for the Rebels. He hit 5 of 14 shots from the floor and added five rebounds. Senior teammate Kayden Cruz had 14 points and three assists and Will Smart added six rebounds.
Korbin Cruz had five rebounds and two steals.
Hebron withstands Spartans’ rally
HEBRON — North Newton couldn’t recover from a 14-point halftime deficit in falling 53-42 at Hebron on Friday, Dec. 3.
The host Hawsk (1-1) led 31-17 by halftime and 43-26 after three periods.
Reece Marrs had 21 points for the winners, hitting 8 of 15 shots. He was 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Teammate Logan Zacarias added 14 points, nine rebounds and two assists and Griffin Moore had six assists.
Rossville takes down Tri-County
WOLCOTT — Rossville put three players in double figures in its 59-38 victory over Tri-County on Friday, Dec. 3.
The Cavaliers (0-4) trailed 28-18 by halftime and were outscored in every quarter. Kade Del Real led Rossville (1-2) with 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Luke Meek added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
The Hornets were 7 of 21 from 3-point territory.