FRANCESVILLE — South Newton’s football team let out a big sigh of relief after last Friday’s 39-14 rout of host West Central.
The win snapped the Rebels’ 39-game losing streak, which began during the 2016 season. That year, which represented coach Brad Bevis’ first season, the Rebels upended Iroquois West, Illinois, by a score of 37-36 in their second season as a member of Illinois’ Sangamon Valley Conference.
South Newton finished that season at 1-9, but went winless in the 2017, ’18, ’19 and ’20 seasons.
The closest the Rebels came to snapping their skid came in 2019 when they fell 46-44 in overtime to Lake Station.
Moving forward, they have three winnable games on the schedule, including at Traders Point, at Lake Station and at Tri-County.