CULVER — South Newton’s Kayden Cruz did all he could to keep the Rebels in the hunt for a Class A Sectional title last Friday.
The senior quarterback had 394 total yards of offense, including 287 through the air, but the Rebels lost a shootout at Culver Community by a 68-34 final.
Culver (3-5) advances to play South Central (5-3) in Union Mills this Friday. South Central knocked host Caston out of the tournament by a 40-6 rout.
Cruz completed 21 of 32 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his final game. A starter behind center since his freshman season, Cruz also gained 107 yards on the ground with two scores.
Freshman Lucas Bogacki had seven catches for 105 yards and a TD, Korbin Cruz caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and Evyn Krug also caught a TD pass.
Defensively, Cayden Martin had eight tackles for South Newton, which finished the season at 5-5 after four straight winless seasons.
Chayse Stillabower and Luke Patterson added seven tackles each.