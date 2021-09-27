KENTLAND — Covington scored eight touchdowns in the first half then hit cruise in picking up a 54-27 win over South Newton Friday in prep football.
Senior quarterback Alan Karrfalt threw for five touchdowns for the Trojans, who improve to 4-2. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and rushed for another 73 on seven carries with another score.
Duncan Keller caught nine passes for 98 yards and four touchdowns and Dane Gerling caught a touchdown pass and finished with three catches for 30 yards.
Neil Elmore had 11 rushes for 65 yards and a TD.
The Rebels, who had a two-game win streak snapped, scored once in the first half and had three touchdowns in the fourth period when the game was set at a running clock due to the scoring margin.
Senior quarterback Kayden Cruz accounted for over 260 yards for the Rebels (3-3), including 133 yards through the air on 10 of 17 pass attempts. He hit Noah Applegate on a 15-yard touchdown pass and added a 62-yard score on the ground.
He finished with 128 rushing yards on 16 carries. Even Krug had three catches for 60 yards with a 41-yard touchdown.
The Rebels, who face Midwest Conference foe North White at home Friday, had a pair of fumbles.
Spartans outlast Frontier, 22-6
CHALMERS — Defending Midwest Conference champion North Newton snapped a 6-6 halftime tie with a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to hold off Frontier, 22-6, on Friday, Sept. 24.
The Spartans (3-3 overall) remained unbeaten in league play at 3-0.
Sophomore Kaydn Rowland led the offense with 125 yards rushing on 28 carries. He scored a touchdown.
Andrew Colovos had a 15-yard touchdown catch from sophomore quarterback Evan Gagnon, who completed 3 of 4 passes for 49 yards. Braydon Schoon added a 23-yard touchdown run for the Spartans, who travel to Delphi Friday for a non-conference contest.