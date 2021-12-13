Trojans get first MWC win at Rebels
KENTLAND — West Central used a 15-4 edge win the second quarter to break an 8-8 tie and secure a 42-31 Midwest Conference win over host South Newton Saturday, Dec. 11.
Sophomore Annika Smith led the Trojans (2-7, 1-1 in the MWC) with 15 points and added 12 rebounds and six steals. Teammate Kailee Bishop had 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Mara Sharpe had eight steals.
Sophomore Addysen Standish had nine points to lead the Rebels, who fall to 0-9 and 0-4 in league play. She added three assists.
Senior Alexxys Standish had eight points and Jaelin Marks had nine rebounds and two steals. Lea Conrad had six rebounds and Kara Conrad added five boards.
North Newton bests Rebels, 52-22
MOROCCO — North Newton dominated the interior, getting a double-double from Heidi Schleman, in its 58-22 Midwest Conference win over rival South Newton Thursday, Dec. 9.
Schleman, a senior, had 16 points and 14 rebounds. She hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor and added six assists and five steals.
Sophomore Makenna Schleman had a game-high 18 points on 9 of 19 shooting with six rebounds and four steals for the winners — now 4-5 and 1-0 in the MWC — and senior Cayci Ehlinger added seven assists with five rebounds and two steals.
Senior Harley Schleman chipped in five boards and three steals and Grace Hollopeter had eight points.
The Rebels (0-8, 0-3) hit just 8 of 41 shots for 20 percent. They got five points each from Alexxys Standish, Addysen Standish and Kara Conrad.
Lea Conrad had seven rebounds and two steals and Alexxys Standish had four steals and two assists.
Lady Kougars bounce Brickies by 13
HOBART — Kankakee Valley built a 21-9 lead at halftime then turned to free throw shooting to dispose of Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Kougars improve to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in NCC play. They were led in scoring by Lilly Toppen with 17 points, including a 12 of 14 performance from the foul line. She hit 11 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Kate Thomas added 10 points and Taylor Schoonveld had 11 for KVHS. Asia Donald had a game-high 19 points for the Brickies, who fall to 4-6 and 0-2.
Tri-County dominates Rossville, 67-33
WOLCOTT — Tri-County’s defense forced 35 turnovers and got a combined 41 points from guards Brynn Warran and Sara Zarse in a 67-23 rout of Rossville on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Warran had a game-high 22 points and Zarse finished with a career-best 19 as the Cavaliers improved to 3-6. Rossville remains winless at 0-9.
Shelby Schambach added nine points for TC, which built a 35-16 lead by halftime and held the Hornets to just seven second-half points.
Thursday, December 9
Whitmore, Cavs surprise Frontier
WOLCOTT — Johnette Whitmore had a season-high 24 points to lead Tri-County’s girls’ basketball team to a 68-50 romp of Midwest Conference rival Frontier Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Lady Cavaliers (2-6, 2-1 in the MWC) had four players in double figures, including Hannah Arvin with 16 points, Brynn Warran with 14 and Sara Zarse, a freshman, with 11.
TC led 13-10 after the first period but took a double-digit lead into the locker room (36-23) after a 23-13 second quarter.
The Cavs led by as much as 21 points (55-34) in the second half.
Frontier falls to 5-3, including 1-1 in the MWC.
Tuesday, December 7
Bos scores 20 in Covenant’s win
DeMOTTE — Junior Skylar Bos had a game-high 20 points and freshman Sophie Bakker had another double-double in leading Covenant Christian to a 62-26 rout of Whiting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Bos hit 10 of 19 shots and added eight assists, six steals and four rebounds for the Knights, now 6-3. Bakker added 14 points and 13 rebounds and junior Gabbi Zeilenga had 10 boards.
Whiting remains winless at 0-5.
Carroll drops Cavaliers, 75-60
FLORA — Tri-County fell to 1-6 on the season with its 75-60 loss at Carroll on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Ali Harness led all scorers with 27 points for the Cougars. She hit 11 of 21 shots and added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Maryn Worl had 18 points with four steals and Madison Wagner chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals for the winners.
Bombers turn to defense at Griffith
GRIFFITH — Rensselaer Central turned to a stifling defense to dominate host Griffith, 50-18, on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Bombers (10-3) held the opposition to nine points in the first half and nine more in the second to pick up their 10th win. RCHS led 16-9 at half-time and outscored Griffith, 34-9, in the second half to collect perhaps its easiest win of the season.
Senior Jessie Ringen had 25 points to lead the rout. Senior teammate Morgan Van Meter added 11 points and freshman Taylor Van Meter had eight.