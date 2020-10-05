MONON — North White and South Newton combined to score 13 touchdowns, 88 points, and gain 888 yards as the Vikings pulled away late for a 55-33 win Oct. 2.
South Newton led at the end of the first quarter 8-7. Kayden Cruz picked up the rushing touchdown and also ran in the 2-point conversion.
South Newton added two more scores, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cruz to Kevin Sessum, and a 52-yard touchdown pass from Cruz to Noah Applegate.
However, North White scored three times in the second quarter and led 27-20 at the break.
Each team scored one touchdown in the third quarter, a 70-yard touchdown run by Eli Quasebarth, and then Cruz exploded for a 96-yard touchdown dash.
The Rebels trailed just 34-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
North White put the game out of reach by scoring the first three touchdowns of the quarter to go up 55-27.
South Newton’s Luke Patterson rounded out the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Cruz completed 9 of 17 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball 23 times for 255 yards and two scores.
Applegate had three catches for 64 yards and a score, while Sessum had four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Evyn Krug had a pair of interceptions
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 0-5 on the season and 0-4 in the Midwest Conference.