North Newton High School athlete and student Madelyn Arrenholz recently signed on to continue her education and play golf at Hanover College.
Arrenholz, who is the 2023 recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, said she's looking forward to making the transition to the school when the time comes in the fall.
"I chose Hanover for a few reasons," she said via email. "I love the smaller size that Hanover is, but it also still offers so many different activities and clubs. I also am amazed with all their science center has to offer. There were so many different artifacts that have been donated for the students to exhibit in the center. Hanover also has many different hiking trails located on campus. These will be great to use both for recreation, and for learning about the environment."
Arrenholz will be attending the school with a plan to major in environmental science with a focus in the agricultural field. Because she visited the school on a weekend, she was unable to meet with any of the professors at the college, however, there were members of the staff that was there to greet her.
"I did meet with the Vice President of Admissions and the golf coach, Coach Acosta, as well as a student tour guide," she said. "Everyone was so friendly and welcoming! They were very informative and ready to answer all of my questions."
But her decision to continue her education at Hanover is not purely academic. Arrenholz will also be a member of the school's golf team. Extending her golf career into college is something Arrenholz has been dreaming about since she was a little girl, thanks to the inspiration provided by her grandparents, Kathy and Jay Gottschling.
"My grandparents were the ones who introduced me to golf," she said. "They started me out with a little set of clubs and have helped me grow my love of the sport. I knew after my freshman season that I truly wanted to play in college and I am so grateful that it was able to happen."
Arrenholz said she loves the communitive nature of the sport of golf and is thankful for the support she has received.
"My teammates have kept my goal of playing in college alive. All of my teammates from freshman year until now have been incredibly supportive of me and always kept me optimistic."
Of all of her favorite memories playing golf for North Newton, the one that sticks out to her the most took place during her freshman season.
"Heading into sectionals, I was the only freshman and I earned a spot on our team to play in the sectional tournament. We knew we had a good chance of making it as a team to regionals, but the end result was even better. We were crowned the 2019 Sectional Champions, the first golf team in school history to achieve this accomplishment."
She then offered up her thanks to those that have supported her in her endeavors.
"I would first like to thank my parents," she said. "I wouldn't be anywhere near where I am today with the love and support from you guys. I would also like to thank my siblings for always being there and looking on the positive side. I would like to thank my grandparents for introducing me to golf and supporting my goals. Thank you to my teammates for always making me laugh and giving me hugs when I need it. Thank you to King for your help and the time you put in. Thank you Brad and Lauren for helping me work to improve both my mental and physical game of golf. And finally, thank you to all of my friends for the endless support and optimism you have shown me."