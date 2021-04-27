MOROCCO, Ind. — April 22 was a meet to remember for several reasons. It was the first outdoor meet for a senior night in over a year, and it was a chance to reflect on accomplishments by North Newton Track & Field seniors throughout their high school career, while family and friends could join in the celebration.
Tim Loughmiller Track and Field welcomed Midwest conference teams Tri-County and Frontier to a three-way meet. After a few days of less than perfect weather, the athletes were able to enjoy sunshine and bouts of gusty winds.
The North Newton Lady Spartans finished 2nd overall and the Spartans finished 3rd.
The final ladies team results: Frontier 65, North Newton 51 and Tri-County 42. The meet in normal fashion began starting off with field events: High Jump: Heidi Schleman and Gracie Steven going 1st and 2nd with a height of 4’8”; Long Jump: 2nd Sophie Hollopeter length of 14’2”; Pole Vault: 1st Mackendzie Dresbaugh height of 7’ and no athletes in Discus or Shot Put. In the running the events, the Lady Spartans finished in the following fashion: 4 by 800 Relay: 2nd place with a time of 13 minutes 4 seconds; 100 hurdles: 1st place H. Schleman in 19.16 (an amazing lean at the end edging out 2nd place by 0.01 seconds); 100 dash: 1st Gracie Stevens 14.2; 1600 run: 4th Samantha Bradley in 7 minutes 32 seconds; 4 by 100 Relay: 2nd place with a time of 57.44 seconds; 400 dash: 1st Sophie Hollopeter 1 minute 5 seconds; 300 hurdles: 2nd Heidi Schleman 1:01.9 edging out her sister Harley Schleman who placed 3rd in 1:02; 800 run: 2nd Mackendzie Dresbaugh 2 minutes 49 seconds; and 3200 run: 1st Kylie Blann 14 minutes 49 seconds.
The final men’s team results: Frontier 65, Tri-County 53 and North Newton 47. The boy’s individual field events results: High Jump: 4th Dunn 4’0”; Long Jump: 1st Brayden Schoon 18’ 6”; Shot Put: 1st Matthew Barry with a distance of 40’0” and 4th Spoor 32’ 11.5”; Discus: 2nd Spoor 94’11” and 4th Barry 93’3” and Pole Vault: 3rd Elijah Duranleau 8’6”. In the running events: 4 by 800 Relay: 3rd place with a time of 10 minutes 8 seconds; 100 hurdles: 2nd Cale Ehlinger 19.75 seconds; 100 dash: 1st Zander 12.06 edging out teammate Braydon Schoon who placed 2nd in 12.07 seconds; 1600 run: 3rd Isaac Knight 5 minutes 39 seconds; 4 by 100 Relay: 1st place with a time of 47.50 seconds; 300 hurdles: 3rd Ehlinger 52.68 seconds; 800 run: 4th Mikkal Cunningham 2 minutes 28 seconds; 200 dash: 1st Zander 24.46 and 3rd Logan Vincent 24.78 seconds; and 3200 run: 4th Ryan Williams 12 minutes 22 seconds.