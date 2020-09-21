RENSSELAER — On September 14th, the South Newton Lady Rebels hosted the 2020 Mid-West Conference Golf Meet. There were three schools in attendance: Tri-County, North Newton and South Newton. To end the regular season the athletes could not have not have asked for more perfect weather.
In true Lady Spartan fashion, the girls put on a show. The North Newton team was able to mark off another completed goal off their list for the season – the Midwest Golf Championship. The Lady Spartans with a total of 186 strokes were able to capture back-to-back conference championships. South Newton placed 2nd overall, edging out Tri-Country by 4 strokes with a total of 233 to 237.
The Lady Spartans were led by Mackendzie Dresbaugh with a total of 38 strokes earning her Conference Medalist. Dresbaugh was followed by her teammates: Maddie Binge 48, Gracie Stevens 49 and Madelyn Arrenholz with 51. South Newton Lady Rebels were led in strokes by Delaney Smith with 52 strokes. Smith was followed by her teammates: Ashanti Snodgrass 58, Tess Thomas 61, Ruth Sanchez 62 and Kyanna Dyer 63. The Lady Cavs of Tri-County were led by Chloe Brettnacher with 48 strokes. She was followed by her teammates: Jasmine Culp 58, Addison Ewen 65 and Addison Douglas with 66.
The Midwest Conference also awarded All Conference honors to the top 3 athletes and Honorable Mention to the next three athletes. However in the top three there was a tie for 2nd place and in Honorable Mention there was a tie for 6th place. It was decided that the ties would not be broken but awarded to all.
The All Conference honors goes in the order of stroke placement. All Conference 1st- NN Mackendzie Dresbaugh, 2nd – TC Chloe Brettnacher and NN Maddie Binge and 3rd – NN Gracie Stevens. All Conference Honorable Mention 4th – NN Madelyn Arrenholz, 5th SN Delaney Smith and 6th TC Jasmine Culp and SN Ashanti Snodgrass.