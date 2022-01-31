MOROCCO — After several canceled games, an injury to Sydney Rainford’s right foot, and a full week of missed practice time, North Newton's girls looked a bit rusty Jan. 27 but managed to pull out a scrappy 47-20 victory over Wheeler.
Harley Schlemen led the Lady Spartans with 13 points, followed by MacKenna Schleman with 12 points. Cheyann Cahill, Heidi Schleman and Cayci Ehlinger each chipped in with six points.
North Newton head coach Jenny Spiller used her available bench early and often to keep the girls rested as they brushed off the cobwebs and scrapped their way to a slim 12-8 first-quarter lead. MacKenna Schleman and Harley Schleman did the heavy lifting early and that helped counter the missing presence of Rainford while the ladies looked to regain their mojo.
The Spartans nearly shut the Bearcats down completely in the second-quarter, allowing them only three points on poor shooting by the visitors and gutsy, physical play by the hosts. Ehlinger and Cahill got into the act and the girls drained all their shots from the charity stripe and they went into halftime with a 24-11 lead.
The Spartans never looked back in the second half as they continued to wear down their opponents through their grit and hard work, and they built their lead to 34-16 at the end of three periods. The ladies wore their exhaustion on their smiling faces as they sensed their total control over this game. This victory was a team effort born of determination and experience as Coach Spiller emptied the bench with over two minutes to play.
On Jan. 29, North Newton ended its regular season with a 51-31 win over North Vermillion.
Grace Hollopeter led the way with 15 points. MacKenna Schleman scored 12 points and Ehlinger finished with 10. Heidi Schleman pulled down 12 rebounds.
North Newton held quarter leads of 9-5, 21-14 and 40-21.
The Lady Spartans (8-10) are scheduled to play Westville (10-10) in the Class 2A sectional tournament this week.