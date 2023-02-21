The North Newton boy's swim team recently broke their school's 200 medley relay time during the sectional meet at Munster High School on February 16. The record was set in 1985, and now sits at a time of 1:53.49.
Those on the 200 medley relay team are: Simon Drenth, Mason Wilson, Gabe Spoor and Tyler Crane.
The boys set out at the beginning of the season with one goal in mind, and that was to finally beat that record of 1:55.48 that was set 38 years ago. North Newton's head coach, Allison Walsh it was great to see their dream finally become a reality.
"Those four boys said from the very first day of practice that they wanted this record," she said. "They decided that it had been up there long enough and they wanted to take it down. And we told them if they were willing to work for it, we thought they could do it. So, they came in at six in the morning, they came in on Saturdays, they did anything that we told them that they needed to do."
Walsh also said this each of the four boys played pivotal roles in their success. Senior Simon Drenth acted as the team's leader, offering moral support to each of his teammates. "Simon knew that this was his last chance," said Walsh. "He knew that the guys that were there had the ability to do it. When they would get down, he would get them pumped back up."
Mason Wilson and Gabe Spoor each were forced out of their comfort zone with both of them learning new strokes. ". This was Mason's first year he ever swam backstroke," Walsh said. "So, we turned him into a backstroker this year, much to his dismay. But, he did it and rocked it. We turned Gabe into a flyer. He's done club before so he knows how to do it, it's just not something he's ever wanted to do or done a lot in meets. So, this year we said, 'if you guys want this record, you're going to have to go where we think you're best suited for'."
Walsh went on to say what a privilege it was to watch the boy's set out to accomplish a goal and achieve it.
"To see them get to where they wanted to get was amazing. As soon as it was over, they all swam down to the other end and started jumping on each other and hugging each other, and high-fiving each other. They were just so excited, so to see that and know that you helped them be a part of that was so huge. And to know that the other kids saw it and the younger kids see that it's achievable if you make goals as long as you're willing to work for them makes us really excited to see what next year's going to bring too."
The boy's swim team also broke the school record in the 200 freestyle relay twice this year, with the most recent time being at sectionals. The new record is now 1:39.78.
Those on the 200 freestyle relay team are Josh Spoor, Simon Drenth, Gabe Spoor and Tyler Crane.