Teams representing Newton County took part in tournaments the weekend of July 15-17.
Roselaw Little League president Eric Jones said the senior boys battled but lost out in two games as did the junior girls for RLL. “
Teams representing Newton County took part in tournaments the weekend of July 15-17.
Roselaw Little League president Eric Jones said the senior boys battled but lost out in two games as did the junior girls for RLL. “
Southern Newton County Little League fought amazing,” he said. “(The) Girls had to deal with bad weather which turned into bad field conditions. Games were delayed until Monday. SNLL fought back and forth. Games are 7 innings and these ladies took the game to the 10th inning where they unfortunately lost. Third in the state is no failure and we are so proud!
“(The) Senior ladies lost the opening game to Martinsville 8-6. From there the ladies gave their all making it back to the championship game against Martinsville. “The) Ladies did fall but again 2nd in state is no failure. We are so proud of our community. The support was amazing”
