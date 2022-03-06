WOLCOTT — South Newton and North Newton both drew the first round byes tournament play.
Sadly, they both fell short of advancing to the championship game.
Both teams opened sectional play on March 4. North Newton played at the Winamac sectional while South Newton was at the Tri-County sectional.
Lewis Cass (13-11) beat North Newton 63-33, ending the Spartans' season with a 10-12 overall record and 4-1 in conference play, putting them at second in the Midwest Conference Standings.
“It’s never easy when a season comes to an end. As the year went on, we got much better. We struggled early with our identity. We had to figure out who we are offensively and defensively. I’m just really proud of these kids and the growth they have made this season,” said Coach Sam Zachery.
Zachary said he is excited for next season with his returning players.
“Next year, we return all but one varsity player. Our three leading scorers, Gagnon, Levy and Rowland all come back," he said. "We bring back a lot of talent and a lot of hungry kids who got better as this season went on.”
On the night for the Spartans, Levy scored 13 points and grabbed six boards, while Gagnon had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
South Newton fell to Pioneer, 55-35, at the Tri-County sectional, ending the season 9-14 and 2-3 in conference play.
Kayden Cruz finished his career fifth all-time in assists and 11th in scoring. Cy Sammons finished at third in all-time rebounding and eighth in all-time scoring at South Newton.
“I’m just really proud of these kids and the growth they have made this season," South Newton coach Jim Sammons said. "Five seniors anchored this team, five that have been playing together for 10 years.”
Sammons said he is grateful for the opportunity he has been given to coach the team.
“I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to share in what we had been given as a team, and what we accomplished," he said. "Next season brings excitement, as it is a new opportunity and beginning for many of the players.”