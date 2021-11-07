Freshman named all-MWC

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Rebels freshman outside hitter Taylor Cripe was selected all-MWC

MONON — Midwest Conference champion South Newton had three of its players selected to all-conference team last week.

Junior setter Lizzie Glassburn, junior middle hitter Lexi Cripe and freshman outside hitter Taylor Cripe were named to the eight-player squad, with junior defender Abbey Carroll earning an honorable mention nod.

Runner-up Frontier had two selected, including senior Emily Bell and sophomore Emma Segal. Alexis Johnson was an honorable mention selection.

Tri-County’s Sara Zarse and North White’s Lynzi Heimlich and Caitlyn Conn were also named to the first team.

Tri-County’s Emma Voors and North Newton’s Summer Winn were named honorable mention.

