MOROCCO — North Newton golf standout Mackendzie Dresbaugh will continue competing on the greens after signing with Marian University on Feb. 22.
Dresbaugh is a three-time sectional champion (freshman, junior and senior years), and a one-time sectional runner-up (sophomore year). She was All-Conference all four years in both the Greater South Shore Conference and the Midwest Conference.
Dresbaugh won the Rensselaer Invite three times, and this past fall took first in the Kankakee Valley Invite shooting under par with an 18-hole round of 71.
“Marian seemed like a good fit for me, the coach was amazing,” said Dresbaugh. I met some of the girls and they were super nice. They are getting a new facility in 2021 and there is also a new dorm going up for freshmen in 2021 so that all kind of sold me.”
Dresbaugh’s love for golf started at an early age, as her dad and grandpa would take her to the courses and let her hit some balls when she was just four. She then started to compete in golf events around the age of 10.
That passion and drive for the game led to her being one of the top golfers in the region throughout her high school career.
“There is really nothing like the game of golf,” added Dresbaugh. “You can be off one day and then two days later not miss a shot. I wouldn’t change my time here at North Newton for anything. I love my teammates and we had a lot of success and a lot of fun.”
Dresbaugh led the Lady Spartans to a team sectional championship during her junior year.
Dresbaugh is looking at majoring in communications and marketing and possibly doing a double major in Biology to become an audiologist, in which she would then attend Purdue after her four years at Marian.