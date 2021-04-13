MOROCCO, Ind. — Junior Grace Hollopeter got the home opener for the Lady Spartans started with a bang. The standout leadoff hitter wasn't phased by a full count and took the next pitch deep over the center-field fence.
Quickly it became evident that the Lady Spartans were going to protect their home field by swinging bats and striking hard every time at-bat. Harmoney Burke followed suit by driving the ball directly between Fountain Central shortstop and second baseman. This well-placed hit was thrown in from the outfield allowing Burke to round 2nd base and on an overthrow continue towards 3rd pushing in fellow teammates putting points on the scoreboard.
North Newton scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up 3-1.
Fountain Central answered with four runs in the second inning, while North Newton countered with five to lead 8-5.
The Lady Spartans continued to get solid hits getting on base each inning. In the 5th inning, the bats got real hot and the Lady Spartans started crossing home plate once again scoring three runs and two more in the sixth.
Fountain Central rallied to score two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh but fell short 13-9.
With the win, North Newton improved to 2-1 on the season.
“This was a good win for us," said North Newton coach Scott Rouch. "We do have some work to do. We need to get stronger in general and to hit with more consistency. We are a younger team that has a lot of talent. Having more than one pitcher on the current team will be very beneficial. We are off to a good start."
The Lady Spartans opened the season on the road against Covington in a doubleheader on April 3rd. North Newton split the games winning the first 13-6, with pitcher Summer Wynn. In the first game, Wynn and Hollopeter brought hot bats each bringing in a home run. For Wynn as a pitcher, she currently is 2-0 on the season. The second game Saturday was pitched by Lindsey Olive. Olive held her own throughout the game but the Covington bats were just a little too much to handle. The Lady Spartans would finish the doubleheader losing to Covington 16-8.
The Lady Spartans will host the Rensselaer Lady Bombers on Monday, April 19th.