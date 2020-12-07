MOROCCO — Away from the court for nearly a month, the North Newton Lady Spartans finally had a full varsity team, and it showed in a 55-31 win over Hebron Dec. 4.
“This was fun, it felt so great to be back playing,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. “I’m excited to see them play like that. Yes, we are out of shape, but the way we started and finished the game showed me a lot.”
North Newton hampered Hebron all night with its diamond and one zone press, which caused 33 turnovers.
“We have to keep that intensity going,” added Spillers. “I decided to do a little bit more zone trapping this year, and I think the girls will have fun with that. We have some great athletes on this team.”
Despite the long break in between games, the Lady Spartans exploded for 24 points in the first quarter as they ran out to a 24-7 lead.
North Newton sank five 3-pointers in that opening quarter and forced Hebron into 11 turnovers. Senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh got her team going early by scoring nine points, which included two 3-pointers, while Cayci Ehlinger, Grace Hollopeter, and Danielle Hinch all each added a made trifecta.
The time away from the court started to rear its head in the second quarter as the Lady Spartans couldn’t keep up that early intensity and were also dealing with foul trouble as they were whistled for eight fouls in the opening quarter.
North Newton was just 2-of-9 from the floor in the second quarter to go along with 10 turnovers. Hebron outscored the Lady Spartans 11-4 to trail just 28-18 at the break.
Dresbaugh scored four more points in the third quarter as her team outscored Hebron 10-7 for a 38-25 lead going into the final quarter. In that third quarter, it was North Newton’s defense that was key, holding Hebron to just 3-of-13 shooting and forcing eight turnovers.
The Lady Spartans found its second wind in the fourth quarter as they ambushed Hebron 17-6 to pull away for the 55-31 win.
Ehlinger was clutch down the stretch. The junior guard scored seven points in the quarter, with several baskets coming from her backdoor cuts that left her wide open at the rim.
Dresbaugh finished with 17 points to pace the Lady Spartans, while Ehlinger had 12, Harley Schleman added eight, and Heidi Schleman had six.
With the win, North Newton improved to 1-1 on the season.
“It was a big difference from the Covenant Christian game when we had to play three freshmen because we had eight players in quarantine,” said Spillers. “It was good to see the shots fall for Mackendzie. She is such a big part of this team. I was really impressed with Cayci tonight. She was looking for her shot, calling for the ball and her backdoor cuts were just fantastic. Our defense was a total team effort. Grace Stevens played big minutes for us tonight and helped spark the defense with energy.”
The Lady Spartans have a home game scheduled Friday night against Faith Christian.