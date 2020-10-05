MOROCCO — After falling behind two sets to none, North Newton was just one point away from pushing the match against Rensselaer Sept. 29 to five sets.
Keely Evans came through with back-to-back kills to give the Lady Spartans a 24-21 lead in the fourth set, but they couldn’t seal the deal.
Rensselaer went on a 6-1 scoring run for the 27-25 win to finish the match three sets to one.
The close game itself was almost overshadowed by the number of double hits the head referee called during the game on both sides. And ironically, a double hit call came on the final play of the game to hand the Lady Bombers the win.
“I am proud the girls didn’t give up, but that is a tough way to lose,” aid North Newton coach Jessica Wynn. “We started to hit the ball much harder, and I was hoping to take it to five sets. The referee was calling it on both sides, but those calls really take the game away from the girls.”
In the opening set, North Newton trailed by six, then went on a 5-0 run to close within a point, 18-17. However, Rensselaer scored the next seven points for the 25-17 win.
Lexi Cunningham, Harley Schleman, and Heidi Schleman each had one kill in the first set for North Newton.
Behind two kills from Cunningham, North Newton ran out to a 9-3 lead in the second set, only to watch that lead wash away as Rensselaer answered with a 10-0 scoring run.
Kills from Cunningham, and Keely Evans helped the Lady Spartans close within three points, 18-15, but they couldn’t get any closer as the Lady Bombers went on to the 25-17 victory.
North Newton showed some fight in the third set and never trailed en route to a 25-16 victory. Cunningham and Olivia Wynn each had two kills in the set, while Cayci Ehlinger and Harley Schleman each had one. Phoebe Busboom and Hannah Hiscox each served up an ace in the set.
In the fourth set, Heidi Schleman and Evans each had two kills, while Hiscox and Harley Schleman had one kill apiece. Cunningham came up with an ace in the close 27-25 loss.