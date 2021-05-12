WHITING, Ind. — The North Newton girl’s tennis team defeated East Chicago 5-0 and fell to Whiting 3-2 on May 8. North Newton is now 4-4 on the season.
Against East Chicago, Hope Churchill (6-2, 6-0), Nicole Szczepanski (6-1, 6-1), and Maddi Binge (6-0, 6-0) all won in singles action for the Lady Spartans.
North Newton’s doubles teams of Haley Graham and Miranda Mauck (6-2, 7-5), and London Galvan and Grace Alexander (6-2, 7-5) also picked up victories.
Facing Whiting, Churchill fell 6-0, 6-0 to Sasha Adams, and Szczepanski was defeated by Caitlin McEnery 6-1, 6-2. Binge was able to pick up a point for North Newton by winning a 7-6, 6-1 decision.
London Galvan and Alexander lost the first set 3-6 but responded by winning set two 6-2 and the third set 12-10 to time the match up.
Whiting sealed the win with a victory in doubles action over Haley Graham and Miranda Mauck that went to two tie breaks in the first two sets and then claimed the third set 10-4.