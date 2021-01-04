MOROCCO — Five straight turnovers to start the game set the tone for North Newton’s uphill battle against 4A Chesterton on Dec. 29 in girl’s basketball action.
The Lady Spartans turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter and finished the game with 29 turnovers in a 61-43 loss.
After a 12-2 start by Chesterton, the Lady Spartans showed some fight, which would be the theme of the night.
A 3-pointer from senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh capped a 9-5 scoring run as the Lady Spartans cut the deficit nearly in half, trailing by just six points, 17-11. Chesterton ended the quarter with a 4-0 run to go up 21-11 at the end of the opening quarter.
The Lady Trojans shot 10 free throws in that first quarter, while North Newton had no attempts at the charity stripe.
Dresbaugh led North Newton with five first-quarter points, while Heidi Schleman had four.
Chesterton was on the brink of running away with the game in the second quarter as North Newton made just 1 of 12 shots from the floor. The Lady Trojans connected on three 3-pointers, two from senior Nalani Malackowski, and led by as much as 20 points. Malackowski had 14 first-half points to pace the Lady Trojans.
At the end of the first half, Chesterton held a commanding 37-18 lead.
Danielle Hinch was a huge spark off the bench in the third quarter, scoring five points as the Lady Spartans opened play in the second half with a 10-2 run to trail by just eight, 39-28. Harley Schleman finished with six points in the third quarter, while Hope Churchill added a pair of baskets.
However, Chesterton again recaptured the momentum with a 6-0 run to end the quarter up 47-33.
Chesterton picked up its fullcourt pressure in the fourth quarter forcing North Newton into 11 turnovers. The Lady Trojans led by as much as 23 points, before North Newton went on one final surge. Hinch added six points late, but it was not nearly enough.
Chesterton improved to 9-1 with the win, while North Newton dropped to 2-4.
Emma Schmidt scored 16 points to lead the Lady Trojans, Malackowski finished with 14, and Ingrid Hurst added 10.
For North Newton, Hinch had 11 points to pace the Lady Spartan attack. Harley Schleman finished with eight points and nine rebounds, Dresbaugh added seven points, Heidi Schleman had six, and Churchill chipped in with five.
On Jan. 2, North Newton fell to another large school with a 65-49 loss to Kankakee Valley.
The Lady Spartans trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, and just 27-22 at the break. North Newton rallied to outscore KV 17-16 in the third, but the Lady Kougars went on a 22-10 run in the fourth for the win.
Lilly Toppen had 20 points to lead KV, while fellow sophomore Kate Thomas added 14.
North Newton’s individual stats weren’t available by press time.