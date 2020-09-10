CROWN POINT – While sports throughout the nation have started under new restrictions, little has stopped the North Newton Lady Spartans' golf team from reaching their goals.
Coach King Clark set some impressive goals including reaching new personal stroke records, repeating as Greater South Shore Conference and Midwest Conference champions all while preparing to defend their 2019 Sectional championship.
On Friday, September 4 the Lady Spartans were welcomed to the Summertree Golf Course in Crown Point as Hanover Central was the host school for the 2020 Greater South Shore Conference meet. A total of eight schools encompass the conference: Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, North Newton, South Central, and Wheeler High School. Out of the schools, there were only a total of six schools that fulfilled the requirements of having a complete team.
It would be a total of 10 strokes that were divide the champions from second place. Grit, determination, hard work, perseverance, and faith in their fellow teammates helped bring home the third consecutive Greater South Shore Conference title for the Lady Spartans.
North Newton captured the title with a total of 364 strokes followed by Boone Grove 374, Wheeler 439, Bishop Noll 476, Griffith 495, and Calumet 532. Hanover Central and South Central could not post a team score.
Senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh led the entire conference winning individual medalist with a total of 70 strokes. Dresbaugh kept a total of 25 strokes between herself and her fellow teammates which all placed in the top 10. Senior Maddie Binge played lights out trying to chase down her fellow Lady Spartan. When the strokes were tallied at the end, Binge posted a 95 stroke total placing her directly behind Dresbaugh and 2nd overall.
Madelyn Arrenholz finished with a 99 for 5th overall, while Gracie Stevens carded a 100 for 6th overall to round out the scoring for the Lady Spartans.
All four Lady Spartans were named First Team All-Conference GSSC.
Coach Clark's squad is slowly checking off one reached goal at a time throughout this 2020 season.