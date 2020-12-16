Savannah Gonczy swimming

South Newton's Savannah Gonczy won the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 3:08.97.

KENTLAND — The South Newton swim teams opened up the season against Attica on Dec. 8.

The Lady Rebels won 38-19, while Attica won the boy's matchup 62-16.

Picking up first place finishes for South Newton included:

  • Girl's 200-meter medley relay team of Tess Thomas, Kayla Florian, Savannah Gonczy, and Aubree Florian with a time of 2:39.81
  • Savannah Gonczy in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 3:08.97
  • Ian Wernert in the 200-meter IM at 2:31.50
  • Tess Thomas in diving with a score of 115.35
  • Tristen Barricks in diving with a score of 120.35
  • Savannah Gonczy in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:13.53
  • Aubree Florian in the 500-meter freestyle at 8:04.03
  • Girl's 200-meter freestyle relay team of Savannah Gonczy, Tess Thomas, Kayla Florian and Aubree Florian with a time of 2:14.25.
  • Ian Wernert in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:17.78

