KENTLAND — The South Newton swim teams opened up the season against Attica on Dec. 8.
The Lady Rebels won 38-19, while Attica won the boy's matchup 62-16.
Picking up first place finishes for South Newton included:
- Girl's 200-meter medley relay team of Tess Thomas, Kayla Florian, Savannah Gonczy, and Aubree Florian with a time of 2:39.81
- Savannah Gonczy in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 3:08.97
- Ian Wernert in the 200-meter IM at 2:31.50
- Tess Thomas in diving with a score of 115.35
- Tristen Barricks in diving with a score of 120.35
- Savannah Gonczy in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:13.53
- Aubree Florian in the 500-meter freestyle at 8:04.03
- Girl's 200-meter freestyle relay team of Savannah Gonczy, Tess Thomas, Kayla Florian and Aubree Florian with a time of 2:14.25.
- Ian Wernert in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:17.78