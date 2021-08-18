KENTLAND — South Newton’s talented volleyball squad opened the 2021 campaign with a 3-0 rout of Fountain Central Monday, Aug. 16.
The Lady Rebels won by 25-6, 25-5 and 25-8 scores, using pinpoint serving and a strong defense to turn away Fountain Central.
Lizzie Glassburn was 35 of 35 setting with 22 assists and added seven aces on 12 of 12 serving. She had four digs and a solo block.
Lexi Cripe was 10 of 11 attacking with nine kills and nine aces on 18 of 19 serving. Taylor Cripe, playing in her first varsity match, was 10 of 14 attacking with nine kills, finished 8 of 9 serving with five aces and had five digs.
Stephanie Montemayer had a solo block and six kills, Alexxys Standish was 17 of 18 serving with six aces and Abbey Carroll had two aces and seven digs.
The Rebels were scheduled to play Twin Lakes Tuesday night, Aug. 17.