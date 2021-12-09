Three members of South Newton’s volleyball team were recognized by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association recently.
Junior middle hitter Lexi Cripe was named to the IHSVCA’s North Central District First Team for her accomplishments on the court. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Cripe and junior setter Lizzie Glassburn were selected to the second team.
A three-year starter, Lexi Cripe had her hand in several offensive and defensive categories for South Newton. She finished with a 346 kills, 124 service aces, 29 blocks and 346 digs.
Taylor Cripe had a team-high 460 kills and added 262 digs with 23 blocks. Glassburn, another three-year starter, had a team-best 907 assists and had just 21 errors in 2,131 sets.
Glassburn also had 115 aces, 267 digs and 32 blocks.
The Lady Rebels finished the season with a 30-5 record, which included the outright Midwest Conference title. They won their second straight sectional championship in the fall before losing a regional match against Daleville.