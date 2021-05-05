South Newton’s softball team split a pair of games on Saturday, May 1, losing 11-0 to Caston before bouncing rival Tri-County, 9-3, in an afternoon meeting.
Caston’s Addison Zimpleman struck out nine Rebels over five innings of work to punctuate her team’s win. South Newton did get a hit from Corine Latta.
Losing pitcher Jaelin Marks allowed one earned run over three innings with a strikeout and four walks.
The Rebels’ offense came to life in its win over TCHS, collecting 14 hits, including seven doubles.
South Newton took a 9-2 lead after three innings and never looked back. It got three doubles and an RBI from Jacquelyn Iliff, with Lexy Rowe collecting a double among her two hits and Marks going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Alexi Conradi was 3 for 4 with a double, Alexxys Standish was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Latta had an RBI single.
Marks got the complete-game victory, allowing three runs — two earned — over seven innings with eight strikeouts and eight walks. She allowed eight hits.
West Central 4, South Newton 3 (8 innings)
South Newton gave Midwest Conference leader West Central a scare by forcing an extra-inning contest in Francesville on May 3.
But the Trojans responded by winning in walk-off fashion to hang on for a 4-3 victory and improve to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Jaelin Marks kept West Central’s hitters off-stride for most of the game, allowing three runs — two earned — on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings. She struck out two and walked two.
Marks was also 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, and teammate Alexis Conradi added two hits. Layla Ramon had an RBI single and Jacquelyn Iliff added a double. Alexxys and Addyson Standish had hits.
For the Trojans, Lily Williams had a home run and Mara Sharpe added a triple. Winning pitcher Emily Pilarski had an RBI single and Jaden Erb, Kastin Tanner and Annika Smith had hits.
Pilarski allowed two runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and a walk. She went all eight innings.