FRANCESVILLE — With a 6-3 lead midway through the first quarter, the South Newton Lady Rebels were outscored 27-1 over the next quarter and a half. This early first half hole was too big for South Newton to dig out of in a 45-29 loss to West Central on Dec. 12.
“We were focused on limiting their looks for the perimeter and we did that pretty well over the first four minutes,” said South Newton coach Josef Keller. “ We either got discouraged or complacent and we didn’t play with as much enthusiasm offensively, and defensively and in the back half of that first quarter and second quarter. “We lost the shooters a little bit and we had way too many turnovers during that stretch. Turnovers were really the difference and it’s kind of been our bugaboo so far this season. That’s what happens when you don’t get your head up and see the court.”
During that tough stretch for the Lady Rebels, they turned the ball over on 11 straight possessions without being able to attempt a shot.
At the end of the first quarter, South Newton trailed 11-6. At the end of the first half, the Lady Rebels were down 30-7. Over that time South Newton was 0 of 7 from the floor to go along with 17 turnovers.
The start of the second half wasn’t much better for South Newton as the team was 1 of 8 from floor to go along with seven turnovers. West central outscored the Lady Rebels 11-3 in the third for a commanding 41-10 lead.
The Lady Rebels found some rhythm of offense in the final quarter. Jaelin Marks and Lea Conrad each had six points in the quarter, while Alexxys Standish added five. South Newton outscored West Central 19-4 over the final minutes but it barely made a dent in the deficit.
“We came out and played better in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter,” added Keller. “It was all about their confidence. Once a couple of shots start falling, they played harder on defense and it just rolls downhill like that.”
Lea Conrad finished with 12 points to lead the Lady Rebel attack, while Standish had nine, and Marks chipped in with six points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Rebels dropped to 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the Midwest Conference with the loss, while West Central snapped a six-game losing streak to improve to 2-6 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.